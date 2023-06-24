Rs 11.17 crore released to 34 District Aahaar Societies & City Aahaar Societies

Bhubaneswar: Taking forward the Mission Shakti-led Aahaar initiative in all the ULBs of the State, the Housing & Urban Development Department has released Rs. 11,17,25,821 to 34 District Aahaar Societies & City Aahaar Societies for the 2nd quarter of 2023-24 FY.

The fund now released would facilitate the smooth & quality food distribution through 167 Aahaar Kendra in the State and would not face any problems, according to Sarada Prasad Panda, Nodal Officer- AAHAAR.

Aahaar, a pioneering initiative by the Government of Odisha, has become a symbol of their profound commitment to the well-being of their citizens. What began as a modest effort with 21 Aahaar centres in 5 municipal corporations has now transformed into a powerful movement.

Spreading across all 115 Urban Local Bodies in the state, Odisha now boasts a remarkable 167 Aahaar centres. This monumental endeavour touches the lives of approximately 1 lakh deserving individuals daily, ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry. As of date, over 150 million meals have been served to those in need.

To encourage community participation, the Government has initiated the involvement of Mission Shakti Self-Help Groups in the end-to-end operations of the Aahaar Programme. The responsibility for operating and maintaining all 167 Aahaar Centres and 27 Aahaar kitchens has been handed over to MS-SHGs.

To support the financial needs of the SHGs, the government has directed Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to offer all necessary assistance to Mission Shakti SHGs and ensure timely release of remuneration to them by the 7th of each month without fail, Panda informed.