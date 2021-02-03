Rs 1000 cr yet to paid by Cos for over excavation of minerals

Bhubaneswar: The stamp duty and registration charges worth Rs 1000 cr is yet to be recovered from different mining agencies, it is alleged.

The additional tax collection has not been done despite the direction of steel and mines department to the revenue wing. Sources said the appropriate agency has not embarked upon collection of the tax which has remained pending since one and half months.

It is alleged that the JSW Steel Limited has lifted raw materials more than its quota. Although a notice was served to the company by the government in this connection, no action has not been initiated against the company.

Sources further alleged that 55 lessees have extracted raw materials exceeding their quota. Meanwhile, Joint Mining Director, Joda in Keonjhar district has served notice to JSW Steel for realization of additional taxes and stamp duty in connection with excess extraction of raw materials from the mines.

Reports said the JSW Steel company has so far excavated 75,90,285 MT of minerals from Nuagaon mines. The steel company has got the license to extract a maximum of 200,00,0000 MT by 2024-25.

It is learnt that the JSW company has over-excavated minerals of 124,09,742 MT beyond the mining plan. The company has deposited Rs 81741,72,957,98 as annual Royalty. The steel and mining wing has asked the appropriate agencies to calculate the additional stamp and registration duties afresh for over 49 years from 12, October 2020 to June 26, 2070.

Similarly, revaluation of stamp duties of 55 companies has also been taken up. These companies are: OMC Keonjhar Gandhamardan, JSW Koida, Nayanposhi iron ore and manganese mines, Jajpur IMFA’s Sukinda chromite mines, Balasore Alloys Kaliapani chromite and IMFA’s Mahagiri chromite mines.

The others are Tata Steel’s Kamarda, IDCOL’s Telengi, OMC Daitari, FACOR’s Kalaragita chromite, Tata Steel’s Saruabil, Utkal Alumina’s Bapimali Bauxite, Kunal Kishore Das’ Anajodi Mangenese mines.

Other notable companies which have lifted mineral resources beyond their limit and have not deposited additional stamp duties and taxes are: Shivanand Pradhan’s Birida graphite mines, OMC’s Kodingamali Bauxite mines, IDC’s Ambavalley, Indrani Patnaik’s Uchabali iron ore, KC Pradhan’s Nayagarh iron ore, Parhsurampur Decorative Stone, Bendalia Decorative Stone and Khambari gaon Decorative stone.

The mines and revenue departments have written to Inspector General of Registration in this connection on August 15 last year. Sources said the excavation must be done according to mining plan and environment certificate. But, a number of lessees have violated the directive and additional taxes to the tune of Rs one thousand crore have been gobbled up.

The concerned officials, however, did not prefer to answer any question relating to the matter, it is alleged.

