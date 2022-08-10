Rs 1.22 cr cash, 20 gold biscuits unearthed during ganja crackdown in Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: Excise department sleuths recovered 20 gold biscuits and Rs 1.22 crore in cash while searching for marijuana from three gold merchants at Lanjipalli under Baidyanathpur police limits in Ganjam district late Tuesday night.

Two gold traders of Bada Bazaar and one from Maharashtra were caught by the sleuths while they were planning to do business without paying GST. Meanwhile, police have detained the trio to extract more information from them.

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of marijuana on National Highway passing through Ganjam as, the Excise inspector detained a vehicle having Mumbai registration number and recovered Rs 1.22 crore from a vegetable bag and an air bag. However, they stumbled upon 20 gold biscuits from the carrier.

Excise sleuths informed Baidyanath police who rushed to the spot and detained the concerned persons and the vehicle carrying the gold biscuits and cash.