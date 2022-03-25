RRR: The SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Out!

Hyderabad: ‘RRR – Rise, Roar, Revolt’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies, which has released worldwide on March 25. Headlined by Telugu film stars, Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr aka Jr NTR, RRR is an action period drama set in the pre-Independence era and has been mounted on a huge scale.

RRR promises to be a visual spectacle. It will depict the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The multilingual magnum opus, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. RRR also stars Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameo roles.

All who are curious to know the schedules of the SS Rajamouli directorial, you must know that authorities have given the green signal to screen five shows for the first ten days, from 7 am to 1 am.

