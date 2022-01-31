RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan to Finally Hit the Theatres on March 25

Mumbai: One of the most-anticipated films of 2022, ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, on Monday got a final release date. After a couple of postponements owing to the COVID-19 situation, the makers of RRR today confirmed the release date of March 25 on social media.

Earlier, RRR makers had announced two tentative release dates of March 18 or April 28. Now finally, RRR will hit the theatres on March 25, in multiple languages.

The official announcement was made on Twitter today, January 31. The caption read, “#RRRonMarch25th, 2022… FINALISED! #RRRMovie(sic).”

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR is set in the 1920s and follows the formative years of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. The action-packed film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani.