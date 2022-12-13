“RRR” Star Ram Charan Reacts To Golden Globe Nominations

Hyderabad: “RRR” star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he is proud to be part of the period action epic a day after the pan-India film was nominated in the best picture – non-English and best original song – motion picture categories at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.

The Telugu cinema star, who essayed the role of the real-life Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the blockbuster hit, also congratulated film’s director SS Rajamouli on the feat.

Ram Charan took to Twitter to share his excitement about “RRR” receiving international recognition.