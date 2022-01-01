RRR Release Date Postponed As Theatres Shut Down In Many States Amid Omicron

The makers of RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt on Saturday announced that the release of the film is being postponed to a later date.

The much-anticipated movie helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli was initially scheduled for theatrical release on January 7.

Taking to Twitter, the makers shared an official statement to announce this unfortunate news. The statement read: “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL (sic).”

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

With the rise in Omicron variant of COVID-19 and theatres shut down in most parts of nations, the makers of RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have got no option but to postpone the release and put on hold all promotional activities.

The postponement of release has come as a shock to many since the release of other big-budget films like Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ had been postponed to avoid a box-office clash with ‘RRR’ during Sankranthi.