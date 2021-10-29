RRR Makers Ties Up With Multiplex Giant Pvr Cinemas

Mumbai: The makers of the big-budget movie ‘RRR’ have collaborated with multiplex giant PVR cinemas for the theatrical release of Jr NTR and Ram Charan, nationwide.

Trade analysts took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: ” PVRRR: RAJAMOULI – PVR ENTER INTO FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ASSOCIATION… #SSRajamouli and multiplex chain #PVR collaborate for the much-awaited biggie #RRR… #PVR has altered its brand identity and logo to the movie name #RRR… Starting today, #PVR will now be referred to as #PVRRR.”

<>

</>

PVR being the business partner will extensively promote the film at all their theatres across the country. Rajamouli directs RRR that has NTR and Ram Charan in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theaters on 7th January 2022.