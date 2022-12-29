‘RRR’ A Great Movie And No One Can Tell Me Otherwise: Nathalie Emmanuel

London: “Game of Thrones” actor Nathalie Emmanuel is the latest international celebrity to join the ever-growing fan club of SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” as she described the blockbuster film as a “superhero bromance”.

In a Twitter thread shared on Thursday, Emmanuel, who recently watched the movie, gave a shout-out to the team behind the period action drama for delivering an entertaining experience.

“RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise,” the English actor tweeted, adding “Sick as in GREAT”.