RRB Group D Exam: Expert Preparation Tips

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam is organized every year to recruit candidates for various positions on the Group D scale of the Indian Railways. The positions usually include Level-1 posts in Indian Railways such as Helper or Assistant Pointsman and Track Maintainer Grade-IV. A large number of candidates appear for this exam annually, making it highly competitive since many people who are looking forward to getting a government job take the exams as a great opportunity. The selection process is three-phased which involves a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and document verification. A good result in CBT can be easily achieved by putting in some practice and effort. Here are some tips to keep in mind during your preparation for the RRB Group D Exam:

Focus on important topics

Each section or subject has specific topics that have more importance and weightage than others. Here is a subject-wise list of important topics that candidates can focus more on during their preparation to achieve better scores. Important topics for RBB Group D General Awareness Section: This section is made up of 20 questions based on topics like Current Affairs, Science & Technology, Culture, Politics, Sports, Economics, Personalities, etc. Making a habit to read the newspaper daily can be very helpful for candidates to keep track of all national and international information that may be asked in this section. Attempt GK quizzes to assess your knowledge as well as gain more. Important topics for RRB Group D Mathematics Section: The Mathematics includes 25 questions from topics like Number system, Ratio and Proportion, Decimals, Time and Distance, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound Interest, etc. Candidates can prepare for this section by revising the basic formulas and theorems, solving previous years’ question papers and RRB group d mock test. Important topics for RRB Group D General Intelligence and Reasoning Section: The section includes 30 questions. The important topics in this section include Analogies, Mathematical Operations, Alphabetical and Number Series, Syllogism, Coding and Decoding, Conclusions, Jumbling, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Venn Diagram, etc. Candidates can solve various puzzles, try to understand the basic logic, and practice regularly. Important topics for RRB Group D General Science Section: This section has 25 questions that can be based on important topics like Chemistry, Physics, Life Sciences, etc. Preparation can be done through the CBSE syllabus for science referred to in classes 10 and 12. Understanding the basic concepts instead of rote learning will be helpful for this section.

Be aware of the syllabus & changes (if any)

The official website of the Railway Recruiting Board displays the syllabus for each topic. Candidates must refer to the website for the syllabus and begin their preparation accordingly. Also, make sure to not miss out on any topic from the syllabus during your preparation to avoid losing any marks in the exam.

Make a timetable

Prepare a timetable or schedule that can help you prioritize topics according to their importance and weightage in terms of marks. Giving at least 6 hours on a daily basis to studying for the RRB Group D exam can help students prepare well. Allot time for revision according to your level of familiarity with the topics.

Prepare notes

Study material or notes can be found easily for the exam from online resources or coaching institutes. However, it is important to develop a proper understanding of all concepts which can be made possible through self-study and making notes of your own. Be thorough with each concept and topic in the syllabus. The notes will be very helpful each time you need a quick revision before the exam.

Solve mock tests

The best way to practice for the RRB Group D exam is through mock tests that are available online. Take a topic-wise test or quiz after completing the preparation of one topic. The test and its score will help you evaluate your preparation by identifying your strong and weak spots which you can work on accordingly. After the preparation for all topics is completed, candidates can attempt the full online mock tests to keep practicing everything they have studied. This will also help develop a sense of the real examination and time management which is equally important during the actual exam.

Recognize and rectify

After solving each mock test, candidates can note their mistakes and try to avoid making them again by going through and understanding the correct answer with its explanation. Do not ignore any mistakes since this will lead to repetition in the exam and result in negative marking decreasing your final score.

Check previous years’ question papers

Go through the question papers from previous years to help you understand the exam pattern, distribution of marks, and important or recurring questions that can help you increase your score.

Develop shortcuts or tricks

The exam can be lengthy and time-consuming. Especially in the case of mathematics, there can be questions that need you to make a long calculation. To complete your test in time, revise using various shortcut tricks wherever applicable. This will help you save time for a quick revision of your answers in the end.

Revision & Practice

Leave the last 15 days before the exam only for revision and practice. Do not study any new topics during this period. Instead, focus on everything you have already learned and revise regularly to avoid forgetting any information during your exam. Practice solving mathematical and scientific questions to help you increase speed while answering questions during the exam.

Know well the exam pattern

The Railway Group D Exam is conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. All questions in the exam are objective type and have a negative marking including one-third of each mark deducted for every wrong answer. The total number of questions in the exam are 100, which are divided into four sections which include: