RRB Examination: Railways To Run Hatia-Cuttack Special Train

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands from travelling passengers especially from the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Examination aspirants, it has been decided to run special trains for their convenience, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed on Monday.

More Special Trains have been planned to run for RRB Examination candidates across the country for appearing CBT Examination being scheduled in different cities.

Hatia-Cuttack Examination Special:

08046/08045 Hatia-Cuttack-Hatia Examination Special from Hatia will leave at 1650hrs (04.50p.m.) on 22nd & 24th August, 2022 towards Cuttack. In the return direction, this train will leave Cuttack at 2140hrs (09.40p.m.) on 23rd & 25th August, 2022 having stoppages at Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur City, Angul & Dhenkanal between Hatia and Cuttack from both the directions.

This train has Two AC-3 Tier, Four Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Chair Car, Five Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition.