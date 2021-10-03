RR vs CSK: Dube, Jaiswal heroics help Rajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets

Dubai: Rajasthan Royals kept their playoffs hopes alive by chasing down 190 in 17.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night. CSK captain MS Dhoni rued losing the toss and said batting first on the run-filled Abu Dhabi pitch proved to be the difference.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first and CSK, powered by a maiden century from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, posted a huge 189/4 in 20 overs. However, Yashavi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube made a mockery of the target as they struck blazing half-centuries in a dominating display as they stormed to a seven-wicket win.

Chasing an imposing target of 190, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Shivam Dube (64* off 42 balls) hit half-centuries as RR reached 190 for 3 in 17.3 overs to win the match. Captain Sanju Samson and Evin Lewis contributed 28 and 27 respectively in a show of batting prowess. Earlier, Gaikwad took his bat through the innings with his 60-ball unbeaten knock of 101 which had nine fours and five sixes after CSK were asked to bat first. Ravindra Jadeja contributed 32 off just 15 balls while Faf du Plessis made 25.

With victory RR has now moved to 6th in IPL Points Table, tied with KKR, PBKS & MI at 10 points each from 12 Games.