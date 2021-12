RPF Seizes Huge Amount Of Cash Stuffed In 4 Bags At Cuttack Rly Station

Cuttack: The RPF police here on Wednesday seized a huge amount of cash stuffed in four bags from Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at Cuttack railway station.

While the bags have been seized, the accused, AK Swain, has been detained for further interrogation into the case.

According to reports, nearly 20 Lakh in cash (currency notes in Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations) has been seized from the bags.

More details awaited.