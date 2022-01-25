RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Name New IPL Team Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai: The newly added Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow announced their team name on Monday – Lucknow Super Giants. RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, who previously ran the Rising Pune Supergiant team in 2016 and 2017 IPLs, had bought the rights of the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore in October.

The Lucknow franchise revealed the name of the team on their Twitter account.

Last year, the franchise was purchased by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned of the RPSG group for a whopping amount of Rs. 7090 Crores. On the other hand, the other team to enter the competition is from Ahmedabad who were bought by the Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) for Rs. 5635 Crores.

Last week, Lucknow had announced their three pre-auction picks with ex-Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain and Indian opener KL Rahul set to lead the team.