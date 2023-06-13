Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 70,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under the government’s Rozgar Mela initiative on Tuesday.

While addressing the event virtually, he congratulated the candidates and their family members for the achievement. The Rozgar Mela is currently going on at 43 locations across the country. In support of this initiative, recruitments are taking place across Central government departments as well as state governments/UTs.

“Today, India has a decisive government and political stability. Political corruption, discrepancies in govt schemes and misuse of public money were synonymous with previous governments,” PM Modi said while addressing new appointees during ‘Rozgar Mela’.

The new recruits have been appointed from across the country. As per PMO, they will be joining the various government departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

“The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation,” the statement said.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” it said.