Launched in seven gleaming colourways, across five new variants – Heritage (Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue), Heritage Premium(Medallion Bronze), Signals (Commando Sand), Dark (Gun Grey and Stealth Black) and Chrome (Emerald) – the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 seamlessly integrates efficient feature upgrades like LED headlamps, LED pilot lamp, gear position indicator on cluster and type C USB charging point, while staying true to its signature aesthetic and character.

Additionally, the top variants – Emerald and Dark series – will be offered with Tripper pod as standard fitments along with adjustable levers and LED trafficators.

Speaking about the 2024 Classic 350, B Govindarajan, CEO, of Royal Enfield, said

The Classic 350 is a true embodiment of Royal Enfield’s pure motorcycling DNA and has remained the purest expression of elegance, fine craftsmanship and ever-lasting style and beauty. Needless to say, it has remained true to character and essence through all these years, and it has also remained accessible and approachable, and a canvas for customisation. We have ensured that it continues to be all of this, as we launch the Classic with new feature upgrades while maintaining accessibility. We are also super excited to offer our first few customers the opportunity to customise and personalise their own expression of motorcycling with the Royal Enfield Factory Custom Programme. Our Thiruvottiyurfacility has a very special place in our hearts, and we are delighted that it will now be home to this special custom project as well.

With the launch of the 2024 Classic 350, Royal Enfield also ushers in the Year and the Decade of the Classic that features exciting new initiatives like the Royal Enfield Factory Custom programme. This bespoke, first-of-its-kind motorcycle personalisation and design studio service will help customers bring their own design vision to life by collaborating and co-creating directly with Royal Enfield’s team of renowned designers. With a plethora of personalisation options including colour, paint finishes, trims, decals, badges and graphic options, each custom motorcycle will be as unique and distinctive as its creator’s DNA and will come with a full manufacturer warranty and a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.

As an exclusive, one-time offer, fifteen customers stand a chance to win an all-inclusive, 2-day trip to Chennai to visit the Thiruvottiyur facility, and work with Royal Enfield’s design team to co-create their own Classic, and a tour of the company’s world-class manufacturing facility at VallamVadagal. All one needs to do is to book the new Classic 350 at one of Royal Enfield’s 2050+ stores across the country, between Sept 1 and 4, and then on Sept 5, at 4:00 pm, login to https://www.royalenfield.com/in/en/factory-custom/ and register for the Factory Custom Service (with an additional INR 5000).