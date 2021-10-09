Royal Challengers Bangalore Seal Final Over Win vs Delhi Capitals, RCB To Take on KKR in Eliminator

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB 166/3: Bharat 78*, Nortje 2/24) beat Delhi Capitals (DC 164/5: Shaw 48, Siraj 25/2) by 7 wickets in Dubai.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed cheaply in RCB’s 165-run chase against Delhi Capitals with Anrich Nortje dismissing the two openers.

Things looked worrisome when Axar Patel dismissed AB de Villiers soon after. But KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell stitched unbeaten 111-run stand to set up RCB’s win.

Earlier, DC posted 164/5 (Shaw 48, Siraj 25/2) in 20 overs after Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl in Dubai.

RCB finished the league stage round with 18 points and at the third spot in the points table. Bangalore will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Eliminator on October 11 while Delhi Capitals remained on top of the points table with 20 points. Rishabh Pant-led side will face Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on October 10.