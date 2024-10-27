A Royal Bengal Tiger was relocated to the Simlipal Tiger Reserve in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

A 2.5-year-old female tiger, captured at the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve yesterday at 9 AM, was transported by road to the Simlipal Tiger Reserve this evening.

RCCF Prakash Chand Yogineni informed that while the tiger reached Shimilipal this evening, its health will be checked and it will be released in an enclosure in the core area of ​​Shimilipal tiger conservation project under the supervision of a special team. After checking his movements for a few days, he will be released freely in the sanctuary.

A specialized team, including the Simlipal Director, Assistant Director, veterinary doctors, and a rapid response unit, travelled on October 20 to retrieve the tigress. She will be released into an enclosure at the core of the Kabataghai forest within the Tiger Reserve tonight.

The goal is to bolster the tiger population within the reserve. This translocation is part of a mission to augment the tiger populace, sanctioned by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

RCCF Prakash Chand Yogineni informed that the tiger reached Similipal this evening,\ and underwent health check-up and will be released in an enclosure in the core area of ​​Similipal tiger conservation project under the supervision of a special team. After checking the big cat’s movements for a few days, she will be released freely in the sanctuary.