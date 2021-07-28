Rowers Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh Miss Out On Medal Opportunity; Becomes India’s Best-Ever Result At Olympics

Tokyo: While Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the men’s lightweight double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing sixth and last in the second semifinal here on Wednesday, they became India’s best-ever result at the Games.

Arjun and Arvind clocked 6:24.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal 2 at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The top three pairs in each of the two semifinals qualify for the final.

The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each. The long, narrow and broadly semi-circular in cross-section boats help to reduce the drag.

The maximum weight set for each male competitor is 72.5kg and the average weight cannot exceed 70 kg.