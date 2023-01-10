Rourkela: Woman Homeguard On Hockey World Cup Duty Dies In Road Mishap

Rourkela: A woman homeguard, who was deployed for Hockey World Cup-related duty here, died in a road accident while heading towards the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium today.

The deceased has been identified as Johani Tirkey of Bandhamunda.

According to reports, Johani was heading towards the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on a scooter. Meanwhile, a truck hit her two-wheeler from rear at Hanuman Vatika Chhak at around 7 AM. As a result, she fell from the vehicle and was crushed to death.

Following the incident, Uditnagar police seized the truck and detained its driver for questioning. On the other hand, the body was recovered and sent to the Rourkela Government Hospital for post-mortem, said sources.