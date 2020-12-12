Rourkela Steel Plant Organises Awareness Programme For Contract Workmen

Rourkela: The 35th session of ‘Prayas’, an awareness programme for contract workmen, was organized on 9th December, 2020 at HRD Centre. In all 20 contract labour working in the area attended the programme.

Mr. T G Kanekar, GM (Personnel- CLC & Projects) facilitated the interaction session where he clarified various doubts of the contract labour pertaining to benefits, statutory provisions like ESI & Provident Fund etc.

Special emphasis was laid on safety and a session on Behavioural Based Safety was taken by Mr. Avinash, Manager, Personnel. He highlighted the importance of safe working practices and the roles and responsibilities related to safety at the work spot. Mr. S K Lenka, Labour Inspector (Personnel – CLC) briefed the participants on rights, benefits, responsibilities and issues such as wage structure, bank payment, pay slip, ESI & PF coverage, Medical Benefits etc. Ms. Smrutee Shree Panda, Executive Assistant (Personnel-CLC) dealt with various provisions of SA-8000, like child labour, forced labour, provision of health and safe working environment, rights, discrimination, working hours, safety, wages etc through movies, video clippings and stories. Ms. Sangeeta M Sindur, Manager (Personnel) and the Personnel- CLC team coordinated the programme.

Notably, ‘Prayas’ is a Communication programme being organised by RSP for contract workmen working in RSP for their welfare wherein standards and provisions are explained to them in a simple and lucid manner. Till date 1641 contract workmen have been covered under this scheme.