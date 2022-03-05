Rourkela: Minor Girl Goes Missing In Brahmani River, Locals Resue 3 Minor Boys

Rourkela: A 12-year-old girl went missing while three minor boys were rescued after they were swept away while bathing in the Brahmani river at Rourkela’s Panposh area in Sundargarh district on Saturday.

The missing girl has been identified as Puja Singh while the rescued minor boys were identified as Nasir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Singh, all hailing from Panposh Padhi Colony.

According to sources, the four had gone to take bath in the river this afternoon. However, while bathing, they all slipped on the rocks and were swept away in the current.

Some locals who spotted the minors drowning immediately jumped into the river and managed to safely rescue the three minor boys. However, the minor girl went missing in the river.

Soon, a fire brigade team reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the minor girl.

Till the writing of this report, the search was underway.