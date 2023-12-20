Rourkela: Diarrhea Outbreak Claims 10 Lives Amid Detection Of Cholera, CM To Review Situation Today

Rourkela: At least ten persons were killed by diarrhea outbreak, while more than 1000 persons are undergoing treatment in the hospitals in Rourkela.

According to reports, patients started arriving at the hospital from December 11 and kept on rising day by day. However, laboratory testing of certain samples revealed the presence of bacteria that cause cholera.

Doctors reported that some patients had E. coli, while stool samples had been sent to Sundargarh for testing. They advise people to wash hands before eating and to take adequate amounts of ORS.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is expected to discuss the situation in the city with senior officials in the evening, following the health concerns raised by the diarrhea outbreak.

The district administration is fully prepared to prevent the spread of the disease in the city. Water pipes repair works are in progress. A total of 51 leakages have been detected in the water pipes supplied by the Health Department.

About 20 teams have been deployed for the repair works. The ANM team is visiting each house to advise people to take adequate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.