Round Shaped Samosa Recipe Will Add Flavour To Your Rainy Evening
The rainy season makes us crave some delicious and hot-fried snacks that can satisfy our taste buds.
You can, however, create the magic of street food in your kitchen. But try this round-shaped samosa recipe to keep your evening hunger pangs at bay.
INGREDIENTS
Yellow Moong Dal (lentils) soaked for 5-6 hours- 1 cup
Green chillies 3-4
Red Chilli Powder- 1 tsp
Coriander powder- 1/2 tsp
Fennel powder- 1/2 tsp
Roasted Cumin Powder- 1/4 tsp
Dry Mango Powder- 1/4 tsp
Garam Masala Powder- 1/2 tsp
Kasuri Methi (fenugreek leaves)- 1/4 tsp
Mustard oil- 3 tbsp
Salt to taste
All-purpose flour- 2 cups
Refined Oil- 2 tbsp
Salt – 1/4 tsp
A few fennel seeds
Water as required to knead
Refined oil as required to deep fry
PROCEDURE
- Wash and drain the moong dal. Now grind it in a mixer with green chillies to make a coarse paste.
- Heat the 3 tbsp mustard oil in a wok. Once the oil is hot, add in the dal paste and the spices, stir well on a low flame till the dal is dry enough for the filling.
- Also knead the dough with the dough ingredients such that the dough is neither too hard nor too soft (like a poori dough).
- Pinch small balls and roll them into small pooris. Run a knife in the middle of the poori to divide it into two equal halves. Make a conical shape from each half and close it with the help of water run fingers on the inner side.
- Fill the cone with the dal filling and close it again in the same way. Press the closing area using fork marks to ensure it has a proper sealing.
- Continue this filling and closing process for the rest of the samosas.
- Heat oil in a kadai to deep fry. Switch off the gas once the oil is hot, then let it cool a bit.
- Now add the samosas into the oil. Ignite the flame to medium and fry till these samosas turn golden brown in colour.
- Once they are cooked, place them on a tissue paper so that the extra oil is drained out. Serve hot or store in an airtight container as desired.
