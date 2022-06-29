Round Shaped Samosa Recipe Will Add Flavour To Your Rainy Evening

The rainy season makes us crave some delicious and hot-fried snacks that can satisfy our taste buds.

You can, however, create the magic of street food in your kitchen. But try this round-shaped samosa recipe to keep your evening hunger pangs at bay.

INGREDIENTS

Yellow Moong Dal (lentils) soaked for 5-6 hours- 1 cup

Green chillies 3-4

Red Chilli Powder- 1 tsp

Coriander powder- 1/2 tsp

Fennel powder- 1/2 tsp

Roasted Cumin Powder- 1/4 tsp

Dry Mango Powder- 1/4 tsp

Garam Masala Powder- 1/2 tsp

Kasuri Methi (fenugreek leaves)- 1/4 tsp

Mustard oil- 3 tbsp

Salt to taste

All-purpose flour- 2 cups

Refined Oil- 2 tbsp

Salt – 1/4 tsp

A few fennel seeds

Water as required to knead

Refined oil as required to deep fry

PROCEDURE