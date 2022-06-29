Round Shaped Samosa
Round Shaped Samosa Recipe Will Add Flavour To Your Rainy Evening

By Pragativadi News Service
The rainy season makes us crave some delicious and hot-fried snacks that can satisfy our taste buds.

You can, however, create the magic of street food in your kitchen. But try this round-shaped samosa recipe to keep your evening hunger pangs at bay.

INGREDIENTS

Yellow Moong Dal (lentils) soaked for 5-6 hours- 1 cup
Green chillies 3-4
Red Chilli Powder- 1 tsp
Coriander powder- 1/2 tsp
Fennel powder- 1/2 tsp
Roasted Cumin Powder- 1/4 tsp
Dry Mango Powder- 1/4 tsp
Garam Masala Powder- 1/2 tsp
Kasuri Methi (fenugreek leaves)- 1/4 tsp
Mustard oil- 3 tbsp
Salt to taste
All-purpose flour- 2 cups
Refined Oil- 2 tbsp
Salt – 1/4 tsp
A few fennel seeds
Water as required to knead
Refined oil as required to deep fry

PROCEDURE

  1. Wash and drain the moong dal. Now grind it in a mixer with green chillies to make a coarse paste.
  2. Heat the 3 tbsp mustard oil in a wok. Once the oil is hot, add in the dal paste and the spices, stir well on a low flame till the dal is dry enough for the filling.
  3. Also knead the dough with the dough ingredients such that the dough is neither too hard nor too soft (like a poori dough).
  4. Pinch small balls and roll them into small pooris. Run a knife in the middle of the poori to divide it into two equal halves. Make a conical shape from each half and close it with the help of water run fingers on the inner side.
  5. Fill the cone with the dal filling and close it again in the same way. Press the closing area using fork marks to ensure it has a proper sealing.
  6. Continue this filling and closing process for the rest of the samosas.
  7. Heat oil in a kadai to deep fry. Switch off the gas once the oil is hot, then let it cool a bit.
  8. Now add the samosas into the oil. Ignite the flame to medium and fry till these samosas turn golden brown in colour.
  9. Once they are cooked, place them on a tissue paper so that the extra oil is drained out. Serve hot or store in an airtight container as desired.
