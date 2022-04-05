Ross Taylor bids emotional goodbye to cricket; here’s how the world reacted

New Zealand: An emotional Ross Taylor was given a standing ovation as the New Zealand great made an emotional farewell to international cricket on Monday after 16 years at the top. The visiting Netherlands team gave the 38-year-old a guard of honour as he came out to bat at number four in the third one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton. He was dismissed for 14, but the day belonged to Taylor, who announced in December that the series against the Netherlands would be his last hurrah.

With his children on one side and teammates on the other, Taylor was in tears before the match as the players lined up for the national anthems.

The Seddon Park spectators rose to their feet and applauded generously as he came to the crease for the final time.

Sachin Tendulkar led reactions on social media to pay tribute to the New Zealand batter.

“You’ve been a great ambassador of the game Ross! It was wonderful playing against you. The way you reinvented yourself over the years to adapt is an inspiration for all the young kids aspiring to be cricketers.”

“Heartiest congratulations on a fabulous career”, he further added.

