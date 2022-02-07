Rose Day 2022: Dedicate These Romantic Tracks To Your Partner
New Delhi: Valentine’s week is here and rose day marks the beginning of the week. It is celebrated on February 7.
While most of them choose rose as the token of love on this day, many can also dedicate romantic tracks to their partner.
Here are some lovely tracks that one can dedicate to your partner:
Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi-The Train
Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna Ye Hum Nai Jaante… – Kishore Kumar
Heere Moti Mein Na Chahun (Saiyyan) – Kailash Kher
Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2
Sun Saathiya – ABCD 2
Meherbaani by Juin Nautiyal
Mere Nishaan by Darshan Raval
Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum by Jubin Nautiyal
The day honours Saint Valentine and has over the years become synonymous with love. Not many are aware that it originally was marked as a Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. However, it turned into a celebration of love globally.