Rose Day 2022: Dedicate These Romantic Tracks To Your Partner

New Delhi: Valentine’s week is here and rose day marks the beginning of the week. It is celebrated on February 7.

While most of them choose rose as the token of love on this day, many can also dedicate romantic tracks to their partner.

Here are some lovely tracks that one can dedicate to your partner:

Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi-The Train

Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna Ye Hum Nai Jaante… – Kishore Kumar

Heere Moti Mein Na Chahun (Saiyyan) – Kailash Kher

Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2

Sun Saathiya – ABCD 2

Meherbaani by Juin Nautiyal

Mere Nishaan by Darshan Raval

Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum by Jubin Nautiyal

The day honours Saint Valentine and has over the years become synonymous with love. Not many are aware that it originally was marked as a Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. However, it turned into a celebration of love globally.