Ropeway Mishap: Two Killed; 13 Still Stranded

Ranchi: At least two people including a woman were killed while 13 others are still stranded after some cable cars on a ropeway collided with one another at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district today.

While the woman succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, the man died as he fell off the IAF helicopter during the rescue operation.

Reportedly, the joint rescue operation led by the Indian Air Force, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the district administration has been stopped after dusk due to visibility issues.

“In total 32 persons were rescued today, one person slipped off the helicopter while being airlifted, while another 15 are still in the cabins. One woman had died of her injuries on Sunday night. The rescue operation was stopped after dusk due to visibility issues and it will begin tomorrow morning,” said additional general of Jharkhand police, RK Mallick.

According to reports, Trikut ropeway is India’s highest vertical ropeway with a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. The ropeway, situated around 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple, is around 766-metres-long, while the hill is 392-metres-high. There are 25 cabins in the ropeway.