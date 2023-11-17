Ropeway facility at Nanadankan from today

Bhubaneswar: The much awaited ropeway facility at Nandankanan Zoological Park will be inaugurated today by Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pradip Amat.

Initially the ropeway will be equipped with four cabins and later additional eight cabins will be included. The ropeway is being constructed in the way that it can accommodate around 500 people every hour.

The project work had started in October 2021 following the agreement of Nandankanan with Damodar Ropeway Infra Limited (DRIL) of Kolkata for the construction of the ropeway at an investment of 13 crore.

The ropeway journey will cover a distance of 626 meters from the zoo campus and it will culminate at the Botanical garden. The system has been constructed with mono-cable pulsated with two towers. It has been developed with a jungle theme and the features intricate the tribal art.

The zoo authority have also proposed a night out programme and nocturnal trail for visitore spread over 437 hectare in its 2040 master plan.