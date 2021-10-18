Room No. 312 launched at Walking BookFairs

Bhubaneswar: Fictional book ‘Room No. 312 and other stories’ was published at Bhubaneswar based independent book store Walking BookFairs on Sunday.

The book, which was published by the independent book store, is a collection of 19 short stories written by popular authors and greenhorns across the nation. Moreover, the publisher has decided not to sale the book on any online platform, including Amazon.

“Popular names in the industry as well as budding writers have contributed for this book. We have decided to sale it at bookstores,” said Akshaya, Co-founder of Walking BookFairs and a contributing writer of the book.

“Everyone needs to tale their stories. We are trying set up such a platform, where anyone can tell their stories. We will come up with such opportunity in near future for the budding authors,” said Satabdi.

The book was launched on Sunday evening with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Among others, Abinash Dash Choudhury and Seemita were present.

The book is available at Walking BookFairs’ Bhubaneswar and Bangalore stores.