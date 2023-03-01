Rooh Baba returns! Kartik Aaryan drops scary teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After the massive success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, actor Kartik Aaryan will be back again as ‘Rooh Baba’ with the third installment of the franchise likely to be released next year on Diwali.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan have collaborated again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The makers gave a sneak peek at this mega announcement by dropping a scary teaser on social media.

Kartik shared the scary teaser on Instagram with the caption, “Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The teaser starts with Kartik Aaryan’s voice in the background, while the visuals are of the ‘haveli’ shown in the second installment. You can hear the actor saying, “kya laga kahaani khatam ho gai, darwaze to band hote hi hai taaki ek baar phir sey khul jaaye.”

The visual then shows Kartik sitting on a chair in the dark. The actor reveals what is different this time around – “Main aatmaon sey sirf baat nahi karta, aatma mere andar aa bhi jaati hain.”

Kartik won the Best Actor award for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ at a recently held award ceremony. After his win, the actor took to his social media and initiated an #AskKartik session on Twitter.

During the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, he interacted with fans and answered their questions. When asked what speech he gave after winning the award for the film, the actor replied, “Chote sheher ke ladke ko Best Actor Banane ke liye Shukriya 🙏🏻❤️. Thanks for making this small-town boy, the Best Actor) Full speech coming soon.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will be released in cinemas on Diwali 2024.