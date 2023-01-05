Rooftop Library Unveiled At Krushi Bhavan

Bhubaneswar: Chief Advisor to CM, R Balakrishnan today inaugurated a rooftop library at the Krushi Bhawan, the head office of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment.

The Chief Advisor appreciated the unique initiative and highlighted the importance of reading books in today’s world.

Balakrishnan also visited the Millet Shakti Cafe and Odisha Millets Mission cell and stressed the significance of millet-based products in our diet. Later, he planted a tree in the Krushi Bhawan garden and posed for a group photo with the staff.

The event was hosted by Principal Secretary A&FE Department, Dr Arabinda Padhee. The Special Secretary, Agriculture, Director, Agriculture, and senior officials of the Krushi Vibhag were present.