Roof Top Solar Plant Commissioned At Koraput Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: A 27.5 kWp Roof Top Solar Plant has been installed on Platform Shed in PF 2 & 3 of Koraput Railway Station and commissioned today.

Chitta Ranjan Hait, Chief Electrical Engineer inaugurated this Solar Power Plant in presence of other Officials at Koraput.

M/S Azure Solar Power Roof Top Four Private Limited has installed 90 numbers of Solar Panel on roof top of the Platform Shed of Platform Number 2 & 3. This will generate 87 Units per Day.

The Solar Plant are provided on PPP mode for a period of 25 years. This will generate 31755 units per year and will save about 42 Thousand per year.