Ronaldo Benched Against Morocco in FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

In the penultimate quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal are set to take on Morocco in a pretty intense clash at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. However, the big news coming out of the match, even before it started is the fact that star man Cristiano Ronaldo is starting on the bench for Portugal for the second straight game at the World Cup.

Ronaldo remained out of the starting lineup against Morocco for the quarterfinals match on Saturday after being dropped for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland.

The move is purely a tactical one, since Cristiano Ronaldo has not performed at all in the FIFA World Cup so far. He has scored only 1 goal in the tournament, that too from the penalty spot. He was even substituted after the 60th minute against South Korea.

In the Round of 16 against Switzerland, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and head coach Fernando Santos played Benfica youngster Goncalo Ramos instead.

Even before the start of the game, Fernando Santos had hinted that Ronaldo might be dropped in the quarter-final as well.