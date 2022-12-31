Romania court orders 30-day detention of influencer Andrew Tate

Romania: The controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate will be held in detention in Romania for 30 days, after a court agreed to a police request.

Tate was arrested alongside his brother Tristan on Thursday as part of an investigation into allegations of human trafficking and rape, which they deny.

Authorities suspect the pair, along with two Romanian men, of running an “an organised crime group”.

Tristan, and two others, were also detained by the court in Bucharest.

On Thursday night, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism issued a statement, but did not name the Tate brothers, stating that two British citizens and two Romanian citizens were suspected of being part of a human trafficking group.

The statement said officers had identified six people who were allegedly “sexually exploited” by what it called an “organised criminal group”.

Police alleged the victims were “recruited” by the British citizens, who they said had misrepresented their intention to enter into a relationship with the victims – which it called “the loverboy method”.

They were later forced to perform in pornographic content under threat of violence, the statement alleged.