Romancing In 40s is not bad, have to accept it: Divya Dutta

Bhubaneswar: Speaking about her career in Bollywood and about rejections in her initial days Ms Divya Dutta said, “I am now romancing with heroes in my 40s which I had dreamt of during my 20s. But I am doing it because I know that the work you do will remain forever if you have invested your passion in it.”

While commenting that the movie ‘Veer Zara’ has been a milestone in her career, she said the inspirations have compelled her to write her book “Stars in My Sky.”

Divya Dutta was today awarded Kalinga Literary (Woman Writer) Award today during the inaugural ceremony of the 8th Kalinga Literary Festival 2021.

The three-day extravaganza of literature, art, culture and conversation will feature poetry sessions, panel discussions and talk shows and many more in 45 sessions.

