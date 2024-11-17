Mumbai: India captain Rohit Sharma will reportedly miss the first Test against Australia in Perth, with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah stepping into the role.

Rohit, who was blessed with a second child last week, did not travel with the remaining side that played an intra-squad match at the WACA.

According to reports, the 37-year-old is expected to reach Australia in time for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, which starts from December 6.

KL Rahul is in line to open the batting in Rohit’s absence, having been cleared for the first Test after an injury scare during the intra-squad game. While Rahul has scored seven of his eight Test centuries as an opener, including one in the 2014-15 SCG Test, he has more recently been deployed in the middle order.

Earlier on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Rahul will be fit to feature in the opening Test after recovering from an injury he suffered during the intra-squad match.

However, a statement is awaited on the injury status of Shubman Gill, who hurt his finger during the second day of the intra-squad match.