



Rohit Sharma (28 off 35 balls) hit three sixes in the second innings of Mumbai vs J&K Ranji Trophy match before throwing his wicket away with a dreadful shot.



India captain Rohit Sharma shrugged off the disappointments of the first innings with a blazing start to the second innings in the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Group A match at the BKC in Mumbai. Playing his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly 10 years, an out-of-sorts Rohit was dismissed for 3 off 19 balls on day 1 of this crucial fixture. The stylish right-handed opening batter decided to change his approach to come out of the rut on day 2.



Rohit got instant success but lost his wicket to a dreadful shot just when things started to look good for him. He began his innings with a glorious six straight over the bowler’s head.



Rohit’s knock of 28 was mixed with hits and misses in the initial stages, which all began with a tough dropped chance by Nazir in the fourth over when he could not grab a return catch on his follow through.



Rohit immediately responded with a pull shot for a six over the square leg.



A thick outside edge then flew between the fielder at gully and second slip, and on the final ball Rohit flashed hard and wide to put the ball away for another four on the off-side.





