Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of South Africa Test Series With Hamstring Injury

New Delhi: Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out from the Test series against South Africa due to an injury, informed BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Monday.

“Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad,” the BCCI stated in a press release.

Though the Board is yet to announce a stand-in vice-captain, it is expected that KL Rahul is the front-runner for being Virat Kohli’s deputy during the Tests.

Panchal has 100 first-class matches under his belt with 7011 runs, including 24 hundreds. He has been a part of a very successful Gujarat team that won the Ranji Trophy and has been an India A Captain.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj