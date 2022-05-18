Rohit Sharma regrets Tim David’s run-out as MI lose tense match vs SRH

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma felt that his team had the match in the bag against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but the untimely runout of Tim David put them in a tough spot.

Chasing 194, MI was led by a late resurgence from David, who smashed 26 runs in T Natarajan’s over (18th) but fell in an attempt to take a single and keep the strike. This resulted in a loss as Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket-maiden in the 19th and ended MI’s hopes.

“Till about the second to last over, I thought we had it. Unfortunate runout of Tim David but we thought we were very much in the game till that runout. Even 19 runs to go with two overs, you would back yourself to get that but unfortunately, we couldn’t do it.”

“Credit to Sunrisers to hold their nerve. It was a very tense moment and they held their nerve very well at the back end. We wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future. We wanted to try out certain guys to bowl under pressure in certain situations of the game,” Rohit was quoted as saying at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Mumbai will be finishing at the bottom of the table but Rohit insisted they will try their best and end on a good note. They will be facing off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) who need a win to enter the playoffs.

“I thought they batted pretty well to get to 193 but the way we pulled things back at the back end was a great effort. We were not consistent with the ball upfront and that can happen. But I thought it was a great effort towards the back end. With the bat, we came pretty close but couldn’t finish it off.”

“For us it’s pretty simple. We just want to tick off the boxes, finish off on a high note if possible. We will try everything we can from our side to put our best foot forward in the last game. If there is an opportunity to try out some more guys, we will look to do that too,” Rohit added.