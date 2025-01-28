Rohit Sharma had a challenging tour of Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, struggling with the bat and his leadership.

Despite joining the squad for the second Test after missing the first due to paternity leave, Sharma’s performance fell short, and India’s series performance, despite a win in Perth under Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership, took a downward turn.

Sharma managed just 31 runs across three Test matches, averaging a mere 6.00. This lacklustre performance led former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to criticize Sharma’s approach both as a batsman and as a captain. Gavaskar also expressed concerns about Sharma’s absence from the Sydney Test, casting doubts over his future in red-ball cricket. He even suggested that it might be time for someone else to take over the captaincy for the team’s betterment.

According to reports from Cricblogger, the criticism did not sit well with Sharma. Feeling that the scrutiny was unwarranted, he reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to lodge a formal complaint against Gavaskar. Sharma also mentioned that external circumstances had impacted his performance, which led to his underwhelming showing during the tour.

A source close to the matter revealed, “Rohit felt that it was not necessary for Sunil Gavaskar to criticize him in that fashion, and that’s why he complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar. All these added so much pressure that he was compelled to tell it all to BCCI.”

This comes after Sharma’s disappointing performance in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaign, where he failed to score in a match against Jammu & Kashmir, further raising questions about his form. Despite the criticism, Sharma is determined to get back on track and is using the ongoing domestic season to regain his batting rhythm.

As of now, Sharma’s focus is on returning to his best, while his complaints to the BCCI may pave the way for future discussions on leadership and team dynamics within Indian cricket.