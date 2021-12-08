Rohit Becomes New White-Ball Captain, BCCI Announces Squad For South Africa Test

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Rohit Sharma as named the new ODI captain of the Indian cricket team on Wednesday.

Sharma will take responsibility as the team’s captain from the three-match away series against South Africa in January.

BCCI also announced the Test squad for the series with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit returning to the Test fold.

In another significant development, Ajinkya Rahane was removed from Test vice-captaincy, a position which was also given to Rohit.

India’s squad for Tests against South Africa announced

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from 26th December 2021. The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr. Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.