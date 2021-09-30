Rohingya Refugee Leader Shot Dead In Bangladesh Camp

Dhaka: An international representative of ethnic Rohingya refugees was shot dead in a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The deceased, Mohibullah (50), was a teacher and an ardent advocate for the welfare of the Rohingya community.

According to reports, some unidentified miscreants shot Mohibullah at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, said Naimul Haque, an commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Mohibullah had visited the White House in 2019 for a meeting on religious freedom with then-President Donald Trump and spoke about the suffering and persecution faced by Rohingya in Myanmar.

That same year, he was bitterly criticized by Bangladeshi media after he led a massive rally of 200,000 refugees to mark the second anniversary of the crackdown by Myanmar’s military that caused about 700,000 Rohingya, including Mohibullah, to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Mohibullah established the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, a group that tirelessly worked to highlight the plight of refugees living in camps.