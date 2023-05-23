Rohan Bopanna enters Top 10 in ATP Rankings for doubles after 7 yrs

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna jumped two spots in the latest ATP Rankings for doubles to be at world No. 9. It is for the first time since June 2016 that Rohan Bopanna has entered the top 10 in doubles rankings.

Rohan Bopanna, who turned 43 in March, was ranked 19th at the start of the 2023 season. He struggled with a knee injury in 2022 and had to withdraw from multiple events, including the Davis Cup.

However, the Indian tennis player, whose career-best rank of No. 3 came in 2016, recovered well and has played in 13 tournaments so far this season.

The title win alongside his Australian partner Matthew Ebden at Indian Wells Masters in March made Rohan Bopanna the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion.

The Indo-Australian duo went on to defeat the current world No. 1 team of Wesley Koolhof and Neil Skupski in the final before getting the better of defending champions John Isner and Jack Sock in the semi-finals.

Bopanna and Ebden also won the Qatar Open in February and made it to the final of the Madrid Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, in May.

The pair is slated to compete at the French Open 2023. Bopanna’s only Grand Slam win, a mixed doubles title alongside Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski, came at Roland Garros in 2017.

Sumit Nagal, at world No. 256, is the top-ranked Indian tennis player in ATP Rankings for singles.

In the WTA Rankings, Asian Games bronze medallist Ankita Raina is India’s top player at world No. 212. She is also India’s highest-ranked player in women’s doubles at world No. 149.