Roger Federer Announces Retirement After Laver Cup 2022

Tennis Legend Roger Federer on Thursday announced his upcoming retirement, saying that next week’s Laver Cup 2022, starting September 23, will be his final tour-level event.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body’s capabilities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years,” Federer said. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it’s time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will hang up his boots after the Laver Cup in London this year. One of the greatest sporting heroes to have ever walked the planet, Federer signs off with a legacy that will be tough to match in the years to come.