National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP not only wreaked havoc on the IIFA stage with his electrifying performance, but he left an after-effect on audiences and celebs, who couldn’t stop grooving to his tunes. A while ago, an image of DSP with one of the legendary stars Venkatesh Daggubati went viral. The two were seen grooving to a popular DSP track. Now, a video has gone viral, which has made even DSP’s heart happy.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/thisisdsp/3467891924566264101?igsh=azRyMHpwZzk3b2p6

From the main night of IIFA, a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal has gone viral. The video sees the two stars grooving to DSP’s one of the most popular track ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. While Vicky is seen doing the steps of Allu Arjun, Khan flawlessly nailed Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s steps. The video has not only received an overwhelming response from the audiences, but it has further established DSP’s musical prowess and global appeal.

During his performance, DSP paid tribute to Megastar Chiranjeevi. He performed his chartbusters such as ‘Follow Follow’, ‘Pushpa Raj’, ‘Srivalli’ and others. The performance became like a teaser to his India Tour, which is set to kickstart in Hyderabad from October 19 onwards. The music-composer is also expected to cover northern states during his tour, the schedule of which is yet to be revealed.

Currently, his fans can expect him to unleash his musical prowess in his upcoming projects, which include Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, Dhanush’s ‘Kubera’, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’, Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’, Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’, and Ram Charan’s untitled film.