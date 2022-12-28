Rocket Gang OTT Release Date Unveiled: Check Here

New Delhi: The streaming giant ZEE5 announced that the fantasy comedy Rocket Gang will have its global digital premiere. Rocket Gang, a ZEE Studios production, will debut on ZEE5 on December 30.

Directed by Bosco Martis, the film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, based on the story developed by Bosco Himself. Rocket Gang is produced by Zee Studios and stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Mokshda Jaikhani and others in pivotal roles.

Sunil Patel did the cinematography of the film, and the music was composed by Amit Trivedi. Rocket Gang also stars Ranbir Kapoor in a cameo.