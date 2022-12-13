Rocket Attack In Punjab’s Border District: 4 Suspects Detained

Chandigarh: Punjab Police here have detained four persons in connection with an RPG attack at a police station in Tarn Taran.

According to police, two more suspects who carried out the attack were yet to be detained.

On Friday, some unidentified people had fired the projectile which hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway.

The projectile first struck the iron grills of the gate of the police station and then hit the wall of the Saanjh Kendra.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, who had visited the site, had said that it was military-grade hardware which was suspected to have been smuggled from across the border.

“There is a clear indication that it is a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts,” the DGP had said.

An FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in connection with the incident.