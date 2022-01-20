Robert Pattinson to star in Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s next film

New York: Bong Joon Ho has found his next project two years after his 2020 Academy Awards sweep.

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star.

The movie will be backed by Bong Joon Ho’s production company Offscreen alongside Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B.

Edward Ashton’s book is set to be published in the first quarter of 2022 by St. Martin and the movie will be inspired by its story, However, it was also revealed that Bong’s version might be different from the book as he is best known for his past experiences with adaptations. Micky7, the novel, follows the story of an expendable who is sent on an expedition to colonize ice world Niflheim.