Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA The Best Men’s Player award, Alexia Putellas wins women’s crown, Ronaldo gets special honour

New Delhiv Bayern Munich’s record-setting striker Robert Lewandowski retained FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of the Year title Monday at The Best of 2021 ceremony as Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas collected the award for best women’s player.

The prolific Lewandowski won the award for the second straight year after a season in which he beat Gerd Mueller’s 49-year old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

The 27-year-old Putellas was at the heart of the Barcelona women`s team which won the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea won both the awards for best coach, with Thomas Tuchel winning the men’s award and Emma Hayes named the best women`s coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the ‘FIFA Special The Best Award’. The Manchester United striker was recognised for becoming the highest-scoring male in international football history.