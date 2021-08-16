Robbery Bid Foiled In Bhadrak; Three Held, Notorious Gangster Escapes

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Rural Police foiled a major robbery bid by nabbing three miscreants near Haripur junction on Bhadrak-Aradi road on Sunday late night.

The arrested were identified as Sagar Sethi of Bhubaneswar, Samarendra Mallick of Korkora area of ​​Bhadrak and Shiva Mallick of Kuans area of ​​Bhadrak. a firearm and some sharp weapons have been seized from them, said the police.

However, notorious gangster Badal Raut, the mastermind behind the robbery attempt, managed to escape the scene taking advantage of darkness, the police added

According to reports, around seven robbers, led by notorious gangster Badal Raut, had assembled in the secluded place last night to execute their loot plan. However, the police foiled they attempt and managed to nab three persons.

The arrested trio has been forwarded to the court on Monday, the police further said, adding that efforts are underway to nab others involved in the robbers’ gang.